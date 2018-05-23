The new Razer Blade: The gaming laptop, evolved

Razer has sharpened its laptop lineup with the addition of the new Razer Blade. Thanks to NVIDIA's Max-Q Design, Razer has sliced away the typical gaming laptop bulk to reveal an angular, powerful 15.6-inch machine which weighs a whisker over 2kg.

The Razer Blade design has laid stagnant for a handful of years, sandwiched between the smaller Razer Blade Stealth and the high-end Blade Pro. This year's model takes the middle-of-the-road offering and substantially revamps it with a cleaner design and some impressive specs for portable gaming.

Design-wise, the new Razer Blade sees an increase in screen size from 14-inches to 15.6-inches. This jump in display doesn't mean the Blade is swelling in size. Instead, the laptop's bezels are slashed to 4.9mm, which means that there's only a 0.4-inch increase in width compared to last year's model.

Every model is equipped with a six-core Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, clocked up to a base frequency of 2.2GHz and a turbo boost of 4.1GHz, and 16GB of DDR4 memory comes as standard. However, you can pick between models with 256GB or 512GB of M.2 SSD storage, and you get a choice between the NVIDIA GTX 1060 and GTX 1070.

And if that storage or RAM sounds too stingy for your needs, then there is the opportunity to upgrade: user-replaceable parts allow the RAM and storage to be upgraded with 32GB RAM and 2TB internal storage.

For connectivity, the Blade Razer has a single Thunderbolt 3 port, Mini Displayport, HDMI and three USB 3.0 ports. The first three of those means the laptop can be linked up simultaneously to three displays, not to mention the Razer's built-in screen. For wireless, the laptop boasts Intel's latest Wireless-AC 9260 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.

The Razer Blade will be available to Australian buyers in June. Prices for the lower end variant, with a 60Hz display and the GTX 1060, start at $2899.99. The upper end, with 4K display and the GTX 1070, start at $3999.99. With a sharp design, impressive display and powerful internals, the new Razer Blade looks like a force to be reckoned with.