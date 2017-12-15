The new LG Gram laptops go big on battery life

More powerful, just as portable.

The 2018 refresh of LG's Gram laptop range brings three new models: 13.3, 14 and 15-inch, all of which remain remarkably thin and light. Even the largest weighs in at only 2.4 pounds. Concealed within that slender frame, though, is loads of lovely tech. The notebooks are kitted with Intel’s 8th-gen Core i5 and i7 processors, while an optional second SSD will please power users. There’s a touch screen, fingerprint reader and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, but the biggest news is the inclusion of a 72Wh battery.

LG reckons the Gram will hold out for a whole day before pleading for a recharge.

Expect prices and availability at CES next month.