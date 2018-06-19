The Leica C-Lux is a stylish compact cam with 15x zoom

By
The Leica C-Lux is a stylish compact cam with 15x zoom

Be snappy.

Can’t shake the feeling that you’ve seen Leica’s C-Lux before? That’s probably because you have - kind of. It’s essentially a reskinned (and considerably better-looking) Panasonic TZ200; a damn fine camera indeed. This means you’re getting the latter’s smartphone-humbling 24-360mm 15x f/3.3-6.4 lens and 1in, 20.1MP sensor, but with either a light gold or midnight blue Leica jacket. It also features a 49-point autofocus, 10fps burst, and 4K video recording. There’s a built-in electronic viewfinder, a 3in touchscreen, and you can easily fire your travel snaps to another device via Bluetooth of Wi-Fi. The price you pay for Leica’s famous red dot? It’s a lot, obviously.

At $US1,050 it’s a few hundred bucks more than the TZ200. Pick one up in July.

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
electronic viewfinder leica c-lux photography & video

Most Read Articles

Windows 10 upgrades still 'cause pain for users'

Windows 10 upgrades still 'cause pain for users'
Is it time to dump Microsoft Office?

Is it time to dump Microsoft Office?
The Elder Scrolls 6 release date: Todd Howard thinks it's "foolish" to reveal TES 6 release date

The Elder Scrolls 6 release date: Todd Howard thinks it's "foolish" to reveal TES 6 release date
Review: Samsung 49-inch CHG90 QLED gaming monitor

Review: Samsung 49-inch CHG90 QLED gaming monitor
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?

Most popular tech stories