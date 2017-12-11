The HiBy R6 is the Android music player audiophiles have been waiting for

Music to your ears.

If someone today handed you an Android device running Marshmallow, with a 768×1280 touchscreen, and the kind of utilitarian looks only a Dalek’s mother could love, you’d wonder what they were playing at. But the HiBy R6 ($479) is no ordinary Android – it’s a piece of mobile kit for the discerning audiophile. Inside are dual ESS ES9028Q2M DACs, a Snapdragon 425 processor, and 3GB of RAM.

And on the outside: the bliss of dual headphone ports. During playback, the Android SRC is bypassed, so the DAC gets the original audio signal, not some resampled mush. And as an added bonus, the stainless steel body is described as “high impact”, so you could probably brain anyone who laughs at your clearly impeccable musical tastes. (What, Whigfield again? *Donk*)