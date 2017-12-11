The HiBy R6 is the Android music player audiophiles have been waiting for

By
The HiBy R6 is the Android music player audiophiles have been waiting for

Music to your ears.

If someone today handed you an Android device running Marshmallow, with a 768×1280 touchscreen, and the kind of utilitarian looks only a Dalek’s mother could love, you’d wonder what they were playing at. But the HiBy R6 ($479) is no ordinary Android – it’s a piece of mobile kit for the discerning audiophile. Inside are dual ESS ES9028Q2M DACs, a Snapdragon 425 processor, and 3GB of RAM.

And on the outside: the bliss of dual headphone ports. During playback, the Android SRC is bypassed, so the DAC gets the original audio signal, not some resampled mush. And as an added bonus, the stainless steel body is described as “high impact”, so you could probably brain anyone who laughs at your clearly impeccable musical tastes. (What, Whigfield again? *Donk*)

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
android music player audio audiophile hiby r6 marshmallow music player

Most Read Articles

NBN Watch: HFC fails the test

NBN Watch: HFC fails the test
Review: Sony Xperia XZ1

Review: Sony Xperia XZ1
Merry Xmas! Ubisoft offers up two complete FREE PC games!

Merry Xmas! Ubisoft offers up two complete FREE PC games!
Ex-Bioware writer David Gaider on representation in games

Ex-Bioware writer David Gaider on representation in games
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?