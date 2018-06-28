A cinema wherever we wish- and whenever we wish- was until recently simply one of many fantastical dreams. We say ‘until recently’ because there's been a flurry of mini projectors on the crowdfunding conveyor belt in the last year or so, the latest of which being 1Byone's 3.5 inch GoSho ($US299).

Every bit the Tardis of television, it's capable of projecting a 200inch image with 180 lumens of brightness, despite its minute size. The projector can either be connected wirelessly or through HDMI/USB, while its compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant means hopping between your big-screen content is a cinch. With 1080p support and an extended four hour playtime, there are plenty of reasons for your bedroom telly to panick.