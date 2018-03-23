The first Australian PC Awards have been won!

Thank you to all our voting readers, and to all our fantastic sponsors!

Well, that was one hell of a night.

Last night, Hyper, PC & Tech Authority, and PCPowerPlay host the first Australian PC Awards, celebrating the best tech and games and resellers in the country. At a gala event in Sydney, guests came from around the country - and indeed the world - to see what our readers (and many thousands of you voted) rate as the best gear and companies in the market.

So who won?

You can see the full list of winners and highly commended runners-up here at our dedicated awards site, but for now, here are the winners:

Best Premium Motherboard - ASUS ROG STRIX X299-E GAMING

Best Motherboard Company - ASUS

Best OEM Performance Card - ASUS ROG-STRIX-GTX1080TI-O11G-GAMING

Best OEM Budget Card - GIGABYTE AORUS GEFORCE GTX 1060 6G 9GBPS

Best GPU Company - NVIDIA

Best Performance CPU - INTEL CORE I9-7960X

Best Value CPU - INTEL CORE I5-8400

Best CPU Company - INTEL

Best HDD - WESTERN DIGITAL BLACK

Best SATA SSD - INTEL 545S SERIES SSD

Best NVME SSD - SAMSUNG 960 PRO

Best Home NAS - SYNOLOGY DS218 PLAY

Best SOHO NAS - SYNOLOGY DS918+

Best Laptop/Convertible - MICROSOFT SURFACE PRO (2017)

Best Gaming Laptop - RAZER BLADE

Best Desktop PC Builder - PC CASE GEAR

Best OEM Desktop PC - ASUS ROG G20CI

Best PC Game - PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS

Best Memory Company - CORSAIR

Best Cooling Product - CORSAIR H100I V2

Best Monitor - ASUS ROG SWIFT PG27VQ

Best Keyboard - CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM

Best Mouse - RAZER DEATHADDER ELITE

Best Gaming Headphones - CORSAIR VOID PRO RGB WIRELESS

Best Case - THERMALTAKE VIEW 71 TEMPERED GLASS CHASSIS

Best Router - ASUS ROG RAPTURE GT-AC5300

Best Reseller (Online) - PLE COMPUTERS

Best Reseller (Retail) - JB HI-FI

Best Company - ASUS

We'd like to thank every one of our guests, winners, and sponsors, and all of our readers for helping make this event possible.

See you next year.