The first Australian PC Awards have been won!

Thank you to all our voting readers, and to all our fantastic sponsors!
Well, that was one hell of a night.
Last night, Hyper, PC & Tech Authority, and PCPowerPlay host the first Australian PC Awards, celebrating the best tech and games and resellers in the country. At a gala event in Sydney, guests came from around the country - and indeed the world - to see what our readers (and many thousands of you voted) rate as the best gear and companies in the market.
So who won?
You can see the full list of winners and highly commended runners-up here at our dedicated awards site, but for now, here are the winners:
- Best Premium Motherboard - ASUS ROG STRIX X299-E GAMING
- Best Motherboard Company - ASUS
- Best OEM Performance Card - ASUS ROG-STRIX-GTX1080TI-O11G-GAMING
- Best OEM Budget Card - GIGABYTE AORUS GEFORCE GTX 1060 6G 9GBPS
- Best GPU Company - NVIDIA
- Best Performance CPU - INTEL CORE I9-7960X
- Best Value CPU - INTEL CORE I5-8400
- Best CPU Company - INTEL
- Best HDD - WESTERN DIGITAL BLACK
- Best SATA SSD - INTEL 545S SERIES SSD
- Best NVME SSD - SAMSUNG 960 PRO
- Best Home NAS - SYNOLOGY DS218 PLAY
- Best SOHO NAS - SYNOLOGY DS918+
- Best Laptop/Convertible - MICROSOFT SURFACE PRO (2017)
- Best Gaming Laptop - RAZER BLADE
- Best Desktop PC Builder - PC CASE GEAR
- Best OEM Desktop PC - ASUS ROG G20CI
- Best PC Game - PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Best Memory Company - CORSAIR
- Best Cooling Product - CORSAIR H100I V2
- Best Monitor - ASUS ROG SWIFT PG27VQ
- Best Keyboard - CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM
- Best Mouse - RAZER DEATHADDER ELITE
- Best Gaming Headphones - CORSAIR VOID PRO RGB WIRELESS
- Best Case - THERMALTAKE VIEW 71 TEMPERED GLASS CHASSIS
- Best Router - ASUS ROG RAPTURE GT-AC5300
- Best Reseller (Online) - PLE COMPUTERS
- Best Reseller (Retail) - JB HI-FI
- Best Company - ASUS
We'd like to thank every one of our guests, winners, and sponsors, and all of our readers for helping make this event possible.
See you next year.