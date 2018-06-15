The Elder Scrolls 6 release date: Todd Howard thinks it's "foolish" to reveal TES 6 release date

Bethesda head Todd Howard reveals TES 6 is a next-gen game that we won't see release for some years yet.

At E3 2018, Bethesda finally confirmed it was working on The Elder Scrolls 6 (TES 6) – the long-awaited sequel to 2011's Skyrim. However, don't hold your breath on a release date any time soon.

Speaking to Gamespot, Bethesda head and Elder Scrolls head-honcho Todd Howard revealed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is still very much in the "concept and design phase". Howard does know when The Elder Scrolls 6 is set to launch but he holds back revealing anything more stating that it would be "foolish to say" when The Elder Scrolls 6's release date is.

He is, obviously, trying to generate more hype around the next entry in Bethesda's highly anticipated RPG series. But Howard also reveals an interesting tidbit of information around when we might see The Elder Scrolls 6 arrive. As a project, it's behind Starfield, Bethesda's next-generation title that the company teased during its E3 2018 show.

If The Elder Scrolls 6 is in an earlier stage of development than a confirmed next-generation title that's still too early to be shown, we can work out that we won't be going to Tamriel for another few years yet. Going by timelines for the PlayStation 5, it's likely we won't know much more about The Elder Scrolls 6 release date until 2020 – with a launch coming in 2021 at the absolute earliest.