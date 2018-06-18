The best Mario Kart character is Wario, according to science

I'm no flat-earther, but sometimes science is just plain wrong. According to “science”, Wario is the best Mario Kart character you can play as in Mario Kart 8. Insert face with rolling eyes emoji. Clearly, these guys know nothing – Metal Mario in the F1 car and roller wheels is the only choice for winners.

But let's give science the benefit of the doubt, for now. One data scientist at the University of Illinois, Henry Hinnefeld, clearly has a grudge about how nobody picks Wario to play as. So, in the name of science, he set out to prove why his pick is the best of the best.

At least, that's how I imagine it went. I actually have no idea – I just disagree with Wario. Wario…

Anyway, Hinnefeld used his intellect and knowledge of data modelling to answer the age-old question of just who is the best Mario Kart character out there. “One thing that always vexed our little group of would-be speedsters was the question of which character was best,” he wrote on Medium. “Some people swore by zippy Yoshi, others argued that big, heavy Bowser was the best option.”

To answer his question, Hinnefeld turned to the Pareto efficiency to work out who stacks up as the best Mario Kart character. The Pareto efficiency boils down to the allocation of resources so that no single trait is better or worse than another. Essentially, the most efficient character is one that increases their performance while limiting weaknesses.

Video of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Overview trailer (Nintendo Switch)

“The concept of Pareto efficiency applies to a situation where there is a finite pool of resources and multiple competing outcomes that depend on how those resources are allocated,” Hinnefeld writes.

“The 'Pareto efficient' allocations are those in which it's impossible to improve one outcome without worsening another outcome.”

While I'd very much like to argue with Hinnefeld about his research – because obviously nobody takes my Metal Mario away from me – he's certainly gone deep on the entire affair. Rather than simply just looking at character traits, he's taken into account all the permutations available for characters, karts and tyres.

Because many of Mario Kart's characters and kart parts actually have the same traits, Hinnefeld only needed to look at seven characters, six karts and seven tyres to cover all variations of racer. Even with this boiled-down list, there are still 149,760 possible combinations of kart, wheel and driver you can pick from. Of this massive range, only 15 of them offer up truly optimal configurations.

Hinnefeld believes that “unless you're going all-in on acceleration”, a heavy character is the right starting point. “The two heaviest character classes (Wario and Donkey Kong) account for 11/15 of the Pareto-optimal configurations.

“Heavy characters are more versatile than light characters. While Wario's possible configurations can achieve about 77% of the max acceleration, Baby Mario can only get up to 50% of the max speed.”

Despite my love for Metal Mario – and my ability to boss anyone with him (don't @ me) – it appears both Metal Mario and Pink Gold Peach are the only characters with zero configurations on the Pareto frontier.

Of course, data science can only take you so far. Your optimal setup of Wario in a Gold Standard kart with roller wheels may scientifically be the best choice, but you can still get trounced Yoshi on a bike if you don't know what you're doing.

So, while you can take solace in the fact that Wario may objectively be the best, I'm not going to trade my Metal Mario in for the world. Screw you, science.