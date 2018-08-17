Tesla might just have been hit with an SEC-issued subpoena

Elon Musk has run into legal trouble for illicitly disclosing Tesla funding on Twitter.

Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla, certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to dropping incendiary tweets. The eminently meme-able billionaire tweeted last week that he is considering taking his electric energy empire Tesla private for a share price of $US420.

But it looks like Musk is paying the price for his big reveal, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reported by the New York Times to have issued Tesla with a subpoena after the controversial tweet.

A subpoena – a writ ordering a person to attend court – would mark the first stage of a formal enquiry in the company – a worrying development for Musk.

But why the legal involvement? Musk's comment that he had "funding secured" appears to have violated an SEC rule dictating that public statements issued by company executives have to be objectively true. If Musk's statement was a falsity, or just imbued with a bit of poetic license, he could find himself landed in some seriously hot water.

Meanwhile, Twitter was soon awash with memes at the billionaire's expense, with one post riffing off the 2004 film Mean Girls: "Get in loser, we're committing securities fraud", reads one caption.

Soon after he dropped the initial bombshell on Twitter, Musk revealed in a blog post that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has offered to help take the electric energy company private. It's not the first time that the Saudi fund, which owns 5% of Tesla, has approached the firm; the past couple of years have seen the fund offer several times with help, to no avail yet.

"Going back almost two years," Musk explained, "the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has approached me multiple times about taking Tesla private." What the fund has in mind, he went on, is "the important need to diversify away from oil."

"Obviously, the Saudi sovereign fund has more than enough capital needed to execute on such a transaction."

Then offer comes at a time when Tesla is struggling; since it went public eight years ago, it has only seen two profitable quarters, and estimates for last year bill the company's losses at $2 billion.

Meanwhile, it was just last week that Musk tweeted followers to inform them that he's considering ending the company's stock market listing and taking it private. “Am considering taking Tesla private at $US420. Funding secured”, came Musk’s typically laconic bombshell. In other words, the tech boss is considering buying back the company for a cool $US82 billion, at a share price of $US420, plus debt.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

“Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private,” he continued.

Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Commentators were predictably sent into frenzy, with many enquiring about the viability and details of the endeavour. When asked if he would retain control of Tesla, or it would be an outright sale of the company, Musk responded, “I don’t have a controlling vote now & wouldn't expect any shareholder to have one if we go private.”

“I won’t be selling in either scenario,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Musk maintained that he would stay on at the helm, despite recent shareholder anxiety about his conduct on Twitter (Tesla investors recently published an open letter voicing their concerns).

When asked if he would stay as CEO, Musk responded coolly “No change”.

No change — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Whatever happens, it looks like Elon Musk isn’t going anywhere for the time being. And while that means more gaffes like this, it also means more triumphs like this. The jury, as ever, is out on this tech boss.