Tech firms launch last-ditch effort to stop net-neutrality roll-back

Over 200 internet firms have penned a letter to the FCC.

Airbnb, Foursquare, Pinterest, Tumblr, Twitter, and a list of more than 200 tech companies have called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to ditch its proposals to roll back net neutrality rules.

In a joint letter dated 27 November, the consortium of internet firms used Cyber Monday to highlight the need for an open internet to maintain online economic growth, something it argues is only possible so long as businesses are given equal opportunities to compete for consumers.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, appointed by President Donald Trump in January, aims to scrap rules created under President Obama that prevent internet providers from placing restrictions on the types of content that customers can access.

The letter argued that net neutrality encourages economic growth by allowing individuals to launch online businesses from their home, and trade with customers across the US.

"Disastrously, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) last week released a draft order that would end this open commerce by repealing the current net neutrality rules and eliminating the protections that keep the internet free and open for America's businesses and consumers," the letter stated.

The concern is that without net neutrality regulations, service providers would be able to favour specific websites or businesses by "throttling" speeds to certain domains they wish customers to avoid, or even forcing customers to pay extra to access their favourite services.

"This would put small and medium-sized businesses at a disadvantage and prevent innovative new ones from even getting off the ground," the letter added. "An internet without net neutrality protections would be the opposite of the open market, with a few powerful cable and phone companies picking winners and losers instead of consumers."

Shutterstock, Admiral, Etsy, Square, GitHub, Reddit, Mapbox, and Vimeo, as well as a large number of smaller internet e-commerce firms have put their names to Monday's letter.

FCC spokesman Mark Wigfield has since defended the planned changes in a statement to Reuters: "The internet and companies like Twitter, which signed the letter, thrived under the pre-2015 light-touch regulatory framework that governed Internet access.

"Chairman Pai wants to return to that framework so that we can increase investment in broadband networks and connect more Americans to the services that these companies offer online."

On 12th July thousands of tech firms held a mass protest against the changes which involved replicating some of the potential scenarios of an internet without net neutrality rules. This included pretending to force users to pay to access certain parts of a website, or slowing down the speed at which content was displayed on-screen.

Proposals to roll back net neutrality are due to be voted on when the FCC meets on 14 December. Given that the five-seat body has a Republican majority, the plans are expected to pass without issue.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk