Symantec selects AWS to power its cloud security

Amazon Web Serices (AWS) has announced that cyber security firm Symantec, a has chosen its cloud platform to deliver cloud security to the company's global customers, and will now be Symantec's strategic infrastructure provider for a lot of the company's cloud workloads.

According to the Amazon, the relationship between the two companies will be both long term and bi-directional, with Symantec "making a major operational move to AWS".

Amazon's comprehensive cloud capabilities such as data services, analytics, and machine learning has allowed Symantec to quickly deliver security software and tools to its customers while maintaining data protection.

"Our cloud-first approach to engineering requires a highly scalable and reliable infrastructure that helps our team deliver faster time-to-market and ensure that security remains our top priority. Symantec is committed to protecting the cloud generation through our leading security products, as well as leveraging the cloud to deliver our services. AWS's experience serving some of the most risk-sensitive enterprise customers was an important part of the decision to choose AWS as we execute on our enterprise Integrated Cyber Defense strategy," said Raj Patel, vice president of Symantec's Cloud Platform Engineering.

This announcement comes just about a month after Microsoft revealed that Symantec would use Microsoft Azure to power its Norton antivirus software, suggesting that perhaps Symantec is splitting its business between the two cloud computing services, as reported by The Seattle Times.

The partnership between AWS and Symantec is likely just one of many more announcements coming from Amazon in the coming week with the AWS conference, re:Invent, starting on Monday.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk