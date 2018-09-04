Super Meat Boy is going tabletop

Well, you'll want a table, but we suppose you could use the floor.

Did you get a chance to head to PAX West? Yeah, neither did we. All of those oceans and things are kind of a pain (and, hey, the Melbourne one is happening next month anyway).

We've kept one eye open on the happenings, though, and it would seem that, among other things, Super Meat Boy showed up is CCG form.

We can't say that this is something we saw coming. The possibility of a new Cyberpunk tabletop game based on th upcoming RPG? Yeah, nobody's going to bat an eyelid - that just completes the circle. But Meat Boy? That game was pure twitch.

To be fair, the game is a one-on-one affair and is called Rival Rush, probably because you are supposed to play at a, well, rushed pace.

You can learn more at the game's website, where it is already sold out. Hopefully that print and play option becomes valid sooner rather than later.