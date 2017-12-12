Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection features nearly every game in the series

And a Switch version means you can take those Hadokens on the move.

Is there anything worse than being stuck on a train during your morning commute? In summer? In Sydney? It's a special hell. BUT! At least you have (just about) every Street Fighter game ever made to master.

To celebrate the legendary series’ 30th anniversary next May, Capcom is releasing a 12-game bundle of every entry from the 1987 original, right up to 1999’s Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike. It’s coming to PC, Xbox One and PS4, but the really great news is that there’s a Switch version too; the retro graphics should pop in handheld mode. Most fans would probably be happy with the ports alone, but to top it all off the debut trailer revealed that SFII, SFII Turbo, Alpha 3 and the aforementioned 3rd Strike will all feature online multiplayer and online leaderboards.

That’s enough fighting to keep you going until 2020.