Stranger Things brings with it a new engine for Telltale

Well, Telltale is partnering with Netflix on Stranger Things and shifting to Unity to do so.

A handful of years ago, Telltale was in the strange position of being somewhat on top of the gaming world. The company started out making traditional point and click adventure games, but shifted gears hard with a terrible Jurassic Park game that, fortunaely for the studio, was followed by a much better Walking Dead one.

That first season of Telltale's The Walking Dead was something unique - stripped down and focused on story and consequences rather than inventory puzzles, it was at once criticised for not being enough of a game and praised as possible the best game of the year. It was a breath of fresh air... in 2012.

Since then, Telltale has followed that roadmap, building everything with its own Telltale Tool. And a lot of games have come and gone (inclouding the way better than expected Tales from the Borderlands and the rather underwhealming Game of Thrones). By the time Telltale's Batman rolled around, it was apparent that the engine was creaking in every joint conveivable.

Variety currently has an in-depth article about the troubles the studio has faced in recent years, largely caused by a glut of similar software and fan malaise. It's an interesting read, and one worth a portion of your lunch break or commute home, but the thing that stands out most from a consumers perspective is right towards the end. The studio, starting with Stranger Things (a series that honestly seems a very good fit), will be moving to Unity. Perhaps not the greatest engine in the world? Maybe, but it's still certainly an upgrade.