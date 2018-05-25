Steam plans to get you to work through the pile of shame by... making other games free to play

Valve's calling it Spring Cleaning, and it's about as sensible as this headline is short.

Ever looked at all of those games in your Steam list that you bought on sale, in a bundle, or received as a gift because a friend forgot they owned it already and found yourself thinking, 'boy, I bet some badges would totally get me inspired to play these games!'? Well, you're in luck, because Valve has decided that dusting off your library could make a pretty good (and likely profitable, long run; thanks, regained engagement with our storefront!) meta game.

As such, from right now until the 28th, performing certain actions such as giving a game you never even played an hour of the first time around a second chance or jumping into a friend's recommendation will net rewards will earn you badges.

Oh, and nine games that you may or may not own already will be free to play during this time, just in case you're days are actually fifty-seven hours long. The titles in question are below:

Don’t Starve Together

Dead by Daylight

Cities: Skylines

Tyranny

Borderlands 2

Castle Crashers

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Left 4 Dead 2

Dirt 4

Whichever angle you take, it is at least a good angle for frugal gaming. Just nobody point out that it's actually autumn.