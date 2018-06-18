Spyro Reignited Trilogy first gameplay shows it could be the perfect nostalgia trip

First gameplay footage seems positive for Activision's remastering of Spyro.

Spyro The Dragon is back in the form of Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Just like the money-maker that was Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy, Activision hopes its remastering of PlayStation Spyro The Dragon titles will lead its retro properties to success for a second time.

On initial announcement back in March, details were relatively scant. Now though, following E3 2018, there’s a flood of information about Spyro Reignited Trilogy for you to sink your teeth into. One of the most important details to take away from this E3 week is that you can actually already save 10% on a copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy before it’s even released.

If that’s not a good enough reason to care about Spyro Reignited Trilogy perhaps seeing 11 minutes of it in action will do it for you.