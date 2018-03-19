Sony’s MP-CD1 projector puts a 120in display in your pocket

Two hours of big-screen fun.

We’re often a bit skeptical of portable projectors, but when one has the word ‘Sony’ written on it, you have to take note. Launching this Spring, the MP-CD1 isn’t much bigger than the smartphone currently occupying a place in your pocket, and it can project an image up to 120 inches in size from a distance of 3.5m. With an ANSI 105 lumen rating and a 5000mAh battery, you should be good to keep on beamin’ for two hours.

That’s enough for a film from a laptop, or a decent Fortnite session on your PS4, both of which can easily be hooked up via HDMI. There’s a Dynamic mode for giving colours a boost, too.

The 854 x 480 resolution won’t blow anyone away, but for a diminutive device that you can pick up for $US399, it’s not bad at all.