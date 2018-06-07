Sony’s latest RX100 refresh puts a big zoom on a little camera

The world’s finest ultra-compact compact returns for a sixth time.

Sony’s series of high-end, ultra-compact cameras – the RX100 I, II, III, IV and V – sits right at the pinnacle of the pocket-friendly point-and-shoot category, and its newly-launched sixth incarnation adds to the appeal with a 24-200mm high magnification zoom lens.

That gives the RX100 VI (coming in July) more reach and versatility than previous RX100 models’ 24-70mm lenses, even if its maximum aperture takes a hit from F1.8 to F2.8 in the process. Also on board is what Sony claims to be the world’s fastest autofocus system, optical image stabilisation, a 1in 20.1MP sensor, 24fps continuous shooting, 4K video recording with hybrid log gamma HDR, an OLED viewfinder and a tiltable touchscreen.

Sounds like the perfect camera to capture all your summer holiday hi-jinks – just don’t take it into the hot tub with you.