Sony announces limited Call of Duty: WWII bundle for the game's launch

A camouflaged console that will do anything but hide.

Not to be outdone by Microsoft's recent console-bundling efforts, Sony recently announced a new Call of Duty: WWII PS4 bundle, with a limited edition camouflaged console, and khaki green controller.

Here's what you get:

1TB HDD Green Camouflage PS4

Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Call of Duty: WWII on Blu-ray disc

Plus the following digital content:

The Divisions Pack, Nazi Zombies Pack and Weapon Unlock Token.

YDLC map packs 30 days early (before its release on other platforms) on PS4.

A full game download voucher for That’s You! – the new irreverent party quiz from PlayStation’s new PlayLink range.

Oh man, that last one sounds terrible.

The limited edition bundle will retail for $549.95.