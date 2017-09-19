Sony announces limited Call of Duty: WWII bundle for the game's launch

A camouflaged console that will do anything but hide.
Not to be outdone by Microsoft's recent console-bundling efforts, Sony recently announced a new Call of Duty: WWII PS4 bundle, with a limited edition camouflaged console, and khaki green controller.
Here's what you get:
- 1TB HDD Green Camouflage PS4
- Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
- Call of Duty: WWII on Blu-ray disc
Plus the following digital content:
- The Divisions Pack, Nazi Zombies Pack and Weapon Unlock Token.
- YDLC map packs 30 days early (before its release on other platforms) on PS4.
- A full game download voucher for That’s You! – the new irreverent party quiz from PlayStation’s new PlayLink range.
Oh man, that last one sounds terrible.
The limited edition bundle will retail for $549.95.