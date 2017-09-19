Sony announces limited Call of Duty: WWII bundle for the game's launch

By
Sony announces limited Call of Duty: WWII bundle for the game's launch

A camouflaged console that will do anything but hide.

Not to be outdone by Microsoft's recent console-bundling efforts, Sony recently announced a new Call of Duty: WWII PS4 bundle, with a limited edition camouflaged console, and khaki green controller.

Here's what you get:

  • 1TB HDD Green Camouflage PS4
  • Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
  • Call of Duty: WWII on Blu-ray disc

Plus the following digital content:

  • The Divisions Pack, Nazi Zombies Pack and Weapon Unlock Token.
  • YDLC map packs 30 days early (before its release on other platforms) on PS4.
  • A full game download voucher for That’s You! – the new irreverent party quiz from PlayStation’s new PlayLink range.

Oh man, that last one sounds terrible.

The limited edition bundle will retail for $549.95.

Tags:
call of duty camouflaged console limited edition playstation ps4 sony wwii ps4 bundle

Most Read Articles

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole
Review: Dell XPS 15 laptop (2017 model)

Review: Dell XPS 15 laptop (2017 model)
Best noise-cancelling headphones 2017: The best headphones for cutting out that background noise

Best noise-cancelling headphones 2017: The best headphones for cutting out that background noise
Benchmarks and specs leak for upcoming Ryzen 5 2500U APU

Benchmarks and specs leak for upcoming Ryzen 5 2500U APU
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?