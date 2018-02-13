Snapdragon 845 tests reveal S9 could still lag behind iPhone 8

According to benchmark tests

The Galaxy S9 might lag behind the iPhone 8 in terms of CPU performance, according to new benchmark tests.

Qualcomm, the company behind the popular Snapdragon chips that power the vast majority of Android handsets, recently invited reviewers to come and test its brand-new processor, the Snapdragon 845.

It is widely rumoured that this chip will power the Samsung Galaxy S9 - at least in certain territories. For the past few years, Samsung has fitted its flagship devices with the latest Snapdragon chips for markets like the US, while using its own silicon in markets like Europe.

Assuming Samsung continues this trend and uses the Snapdragon 845 at the heart of the forthcoming phone, customers can expect it to outperform almost everything else on the market.

Computer Shopper reviews editor James Archer went out to San Diego to test the chip for himself and reported that, tested on a demo Android 8 handset with 6GB of RAM and a QHD screen, the Snapdragon 845 racked up GeekBench scores of 2,444 and 8,339 in the single and multi-core tests respectively.

For the purposes of comparison, the Galaxy S8 managed scores of 1,994 for the single-core test and a multi-core result of 6,629. In fact, the only smartphones that outperformed these figures were Apple's latest crop of iPhones, the speediest of which racked up as-yet unassailable scores of 4,254 and 10,517 for single and multi-core operations thanks to Apple's super-powerful A11 Bionic processor.

The 845 will also likely power a slew of other Android handsets released over the course of 2018, including any potential follow-ups to the OnePlus 5T, Nokia 8, Google Pixel 2 and others. With this in mind, this year's smartphones look to be very impressive indeed, although Apple remains king of the hill.