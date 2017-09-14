Snakebyte announces new modular Bravo Throttle System with Auto Pilot & Annunciation Panel

For the hardcore flight-sim enthusiasts.

I don't even know what an Annunication Panel is, but it sure sounds serious - and that's just a part of what's in peripheral maker Snakebyte's new flight sim set-up.

The Bravo Throttle System with Auto Pilot & Annunciation Panel is designed to fit in with any other company's flight sim gear, allowing you to easily expand your existing flight rig, and can be configured to control any kind of virtual aircraft - whether you fly single engine all the way up to four-engine commercial craft, this system's throttle quadrant can be tailored to the bird of your choice.

As the name suggests, there's an auto pilot built in for easy long-haul flying, while the Annunciation Panel (still no idea, yes I could Wiki it, but confusion is fun) features indicator lights to tell you something, I don't know, catches fire. There's a Boeing 737 trim wheel, toggle controls for your flaps (I hate uncontrolled flaps), and seven programmable switches to get you flying just right.

I wonder if I can program one so that a member of the cabin crew will bring me a martini?

“Since announcing the Honeycomb range earlier in the year, we’ve been inundated with support from the simulation community who are crying out for a fresh take on professional quality flight hardware. The Bravo Throttle System has been designed to integrate into the users pre-existing configuration, providing exceptionally authentic controls for commercial or general aviation aircraft,” said Nicki Repenning, CEO of snakebyte USA, in this morning's release.

“At present, flight enthusiasts have no option but to purchase several costly pieces of equipment separately in order to replicate the controls we feature on a single unit. We strongly believe that we offer better quality, better innovation and better value than alternative hardware and we look forward to unveiling more information in the run up to product launch.

You can learn more about this stupidly advanced slight sim gear here.