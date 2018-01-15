Sennheiser’s first soundbar packs in a mere 13 speakers

Bring the noise

As a stalwart of premium audio, you’d think Sennheiser would have at least dabbled in the world of soundbars by now. But in fact, the Ambeo 3D Soundbar is its first crack at it, and while it’s only a prototype right now, Sennheiser reckons it’s capable of recreating a 9.1 surround sound setup without a lorry load of additional speakers.

How do you do 3D audio from a single device? Absolutely ram it with tech, of course. The Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar has a whopping 13 drivers. That's six woofers, five tweeters and two angled speakers on the top. Combined, they produce a virtual impression of the real thing, with two extra height channels working hard to convince you sound is coming from above and behind you.

The soundbar will have the usual arsenal of inputs and outputs, as well as Bluetooth, WiFi and support for voice assistants. We await the presumably humongous price tag.

