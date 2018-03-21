Selfies sold alongside personal info pose new threats to wallets

Cyber-criminals are selling selfies alongside their data dumps on Russian language dark web forums, offering potential buyers more options to exploit victims.

“We came across an advertisement in a closed-access forum which is predominantly Russian where someone was selling 100,000 documents for US$ 50,000,” Alex Karlinsky a spokesperson for Israeli dark-web research firm Sixgill told TNW. “These documents include their ID or passport, proof of address, and unusually, a selfie.”

Users could also nab an individual's ID documents, plus a selfie. The selfies alone don't have much value, but combined with the information sold alongside it, an attacker could open bank accounts and access credit under the name of a victim from institutions that allow customers to open accounts by uploading scans of their ID documents, along with a selfie, in order to verify their identity.

Researchers noted that these methods are becoming more common as banks look to replace traditional branch services with online alternatives including many online-only banks that have emerged over the years.

