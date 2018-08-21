Samsung creates 'world first' 6Gbps 3GPP 5G modem

The modem could be used in smartphones, IoT devices and smart home/business networks.

Samsung has unveiled its Exynos Modem 5100, a 10nm 6Gbps modem for 5G devices that offers compatibility with the latest 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standard specification.

But the modem is also compatible with legacy radio access technologies, so it can be used even though 5G mobile networks don't actually exist yet. Because it supports existing mobile networks including 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA, and 4G LTE, Samsung is able to start selling its modem to hardware manufacturers later this year, presumably to prep devices for when UK mobile networks start promoting their 5G services.

The Exynos Modem 5100 has been tested in an over-the-air (OTA) 5G-NR data call test using a 5G base station and prototype devices, simulating real-world environmental conditions when 5G actually becomes reality by 2020.

“Samsung's leadership in communication technologies and market-proven knowledge allowed us to develop the industry's first 5G modem, the Exynos Modem 5100, which fully complies with the latest 3GPP standards,” said Dr Inyup Kang, president and head of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics.

“As the industry prepares the shift toward 5G, Samsung will continue to drive the growth of innovative ideas and new services in mobile applications and other emerging industries.”

The modem isn't just reserved for smartphones though. With a maximum downlink speed of up to 2-gigabits per second on 5G networks, 6 Gbps in mmWave settings and 4G speeds of up to 1.6Gbps, Samsung thinks its component also has the potential to power IoT devices and larger networks of smart devices within home and business networks.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk