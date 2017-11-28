Ryzen 5 2500U notebook benchmarks revealed

Ryzen 5 2500U notebook benchmarks revealed

First Ryzen laptop performance details show up via HP Envy x360 laptop.

Ryzen lifted the lid on its first Ryzen mobile processors last month, but we're still waiting on actual hardware that sports the new CPUs. The first real-world benchmarks have just shown up online, however, courtesy of Notebook Check.

The site's gotten its hands on a HP Envy x360 15, and has put it through its paces via Cinebench. And long-story short - it's a pretty good performer!

Raw CineBench scores are painting a very impressive picture for AMD's mid-range mobile offering. The CineBench R15 scores for our Ryzen 5 2500U test notebook are essentially identical to Intel's Core i5-8250U in both single- and multi-threaded loads.

You can read the full benchmarks here, but for now, here's where the Ryzen 5 2500U-powered Envy rates next to the competition in single-thread, 64-bit performance.

