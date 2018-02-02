Rockstar delays Red Dead Redemption 2 to October

But there's still no confirmation of a PC release

Rockstar Games has thrown the release plans of all other games publishers into chaos today by announcing Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed again and will now launch on October 26.

The sequel, probably the most eagerly-anticipated game of the year, was originally due in late 2017 before being delayed to "autumn 2018" (April to June). Now it's slipped another few months because, Rockstar says, "we require a little extra time to polish."

Expect to see the other big holiday games carefully be given release dates that are not October 26.

Rockstar has also issued some new screenshots from the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, but as yet have not confirmed if Red Dead 2 will be released on PC.

The original Red Dead Redemption was only released on console (PS3, Xbox 360) and Rockstar's last release, GTA V, took well over a year to arrive on PC.