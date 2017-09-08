Retailer confirms October 5 date for 6-core Coffee Lake processors

Intel's next processor lunch is coming next month.

A German site has posted a screenshot of a stock-order, via Reddit - it's a slightly torturous chain of evidence, but it looks legit - that shows a likely launch date of October 5 for Intel's six-core Coffee Lake processors.

What we're looking at is the Core i7 8700K and 8700, both with six cores, 12 threads, and a 12MB L3 cache. The 8700K has a base clock of 3.7GHz, and a single-core/multi-core boost of 4.7GHz and 4.3GHz respectively, and a TDP of 95 Watts.

The 8700, on the other hand, clocks in at 3.2GHZ base, 4.6GHz/4.3GHz boosted, and with a 65 Watt TDP.

These figures are speculation at this stage, but should be close. We'll let you know as soon as these dates finalise. Thanks to Guru3D for the heads up.