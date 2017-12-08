Razer releases gaming-optimised Portal mesh router

Razer just keeps getting into new markets...

Okay, so it's not exactly a Razer-built device, but the new Portal Wi-Fi Router still has a lot of the gaming company's DNA. The portal is a collaboration between Razer and Ignition Design Labs, and design-wise it's actually a breath of fresh air in the networking space. For once, it doesn't look like some alien/UFO hybrid monster; rather, it's an elegant puck-shaped device that doesn't draw attention to itself.

But it's the gaming-focused features that really impress.

The Portal aims to cut down on screen-tearing (see below), buffering, and of course lag, all things that can - in part - be caused by a poor wifi connection. To fight those issues, the router features ZeroWait technology to cut lag, improved reception and signal strength, and is also highly secure.

(NOTE: Internet hard man Lance McDonald is giving me shit about this on twitter, and yeah, it's a kinda bullshit call, but it's Razer's call to make)

“Razer continually transforms categories to redefine the meaning of ‘ultimate performance,’” says Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan in the product announcement. “Now we’re elevating Wi-Fi to meet that standard. It’s vital to creating the best gaming and entertainment experiences for our fans all over the world.”

The Portal opens (I'm sorry, I can't help myself) quarter one next year, and will retail for $US149.99.