Razer Phone cuts deal with Netflix

First support for HDR and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1

Razer has announced a partnership with Netflix for its just-launched debut phone.

The deal sees the Razer Phone become the first phone (in, perhaps, not the most keenly contested race) to offer support for Netflix in HDR and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1.

“We engineered the Razer Phone to handle HDR video and sound like no other phone on the market,” says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO, in a press release.

“We are incredibly excited to deliver Netflix entertainment on a smartphone like never before, enabling us to take full measure of the Razer Phone’s HDR10-enabled display and dual-firing, front-facing Dolby-optimised speakers and THX-certified headphone connectivity.”

The Netflix app and home screen widget arrives on Razer Phone later this month.

The Razer Phone launched late last year and is, according to our review, “obsessed with gaming.”