Pokemon Go events: Grab a Super Incubator in Pokemon Go's Equinox Event

Pokémon Go players around the world will be able to enjoy a new Equinox event to celebrate the arrival of autumn in Northern Hemisphere, and the start of spring for those in the Southern Hemisphere.

Niantic's Pokémon Go equinox event starts at 9pm BST on Friday 22 September and continues on until 9pm on Monday 2 October.

During this week-and-a-half-long celebration, Pokémon Go players can earn themselves double Stardust on every Pokémon catch and Egg hatch, and PokéStops and Gyms will also be doling out special 2km Eggs. Pokémon Go's in-game shop will also hold special boxes and allow you to buy Super Incubators capable of hatching Eggs one-and-a-half times faster than usual.

Bagging brand-new Pokémon for your Pokédex also grants you triple the XP during the event.

The special 2km Eggs provide you with the opportunity of hatching Pokémon like Chansey, Mareep and Larvitar. Even if you already have these Pokémon in your Pokédex or storage, it's great news for anyone looking to evolve a Blissey, Ampharos or Tyranitar.

Niantic is also still running raids to capture the newly added Legendary Dogs of Pokémon Gold and Silver fame. Europe is still playing host to Entei raides, but Suicune and Raikou should follow soon after.

