PlayStation Plus September games include Destiny 2, God of War 3

By
PlayStation Plus September games include Destiny 2, God of War 3

Bringing in the blockbusters as the weather finally begins to warm.

I'm having a difficult time thinking of a more perfect PS Plus game than Destiny 2. It's a lavish production that is designed to be played online with friends, so there's no reason to own it if you're not subscribed to Plus. From a business perspective, there's plenty of extra content to sell down the line, and also it's frequently been on sale for $10 without ever really dropping its RRP, so it can be advertised as a hugely generous freebie despite the fact that most indie games would realistically cost you more out there in the real world.

So, yeah, good job there Sony and Activision. The PlayStation blog also lists the God of War 3 HD remaster for PlayStation 4. We're curious how people will react to that one now; the reboot is radically different, and most would agree much improved as well. Still, if you're after some macho puree action, it might fit the bill.

Of course, the PS3 and Vita are still in the mix, at least for a few months more. Full list below:

Destiny 2 (PS4)
God of War III: Remastered (PS4)
Knowledge is Power (PS Plus Bonus – PlayLink)
Here They Lie (PS Plus Bonus – PS VR compatible)
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (PS3 + PS4/PS Vita)
QUBE Director’s Cut (PS3 + PS4)
Foul Play (PS Vita + PS4)
Sparkle 2 (PS Vita)

Copyright © Hyper Magazine. All rights reserved.
Tags:
another world destiny 2 foul play god of war 3 hyper playstation playstation plus

Most Read Articles

Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2080: everything you need to know

Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2080: everything you need to know
How to: Delete your Spotify account

How to: Delete your Spotify account
How to: Get back into Windows if you get locked out

How to: Get back into Windows if you get locked out
Two new iPhone X devices and iPhone 9 leak in video

Two new iPhone X devices and iPhone 9 leak in video
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?