PlayStation Plus March games include Ratchet, Bloodborne

A pretty strong month to cushion some bummer news that we all knew would eventually come.

That news being that, starting from March next year, the PS Plus service will focus exclusively on PS4 games, with PS3 and Vita left to wilt in the desert. Still, that's a full year remaining, which means that Persona 4 may become a Plus title (on either system) yet!

And hey, this is a good month for the service. Bloodborne is just straight up fantastic, and Ratchet and Clank is not only a good game that fills a bit of a colourful void on the system, it's a great showpiece for the PS4 Pro. Seriously, once the image is all cleaned up that game looks like an animated film.

The other titles, as posted on the PlayStation Blog may be less exciting, but hey - at least all three consoles are getting games for now. Full list below:

Bloodborne (PS4)

Ratchet and Clank (PS4)

Legend of Kay Anniversary (PS3)

Mighty No. 9 (PS3 and PS4)

Claire: Extended Cut (PS Vita and PS4)

Bombing Busters (PS Vita and PS4)