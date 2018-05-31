PlayStation Plus June games include XCom 2, Trials Fusion

If you're willing to weather a little frustration, it's a solid month for Sony's online service.

We're about to hit the middle month of the year, and the European PlayStation Blog has just laid out the details for the next wave of PS Plus 'freebies'.

You know what? This is a nice little collection.

The PlayStation 4 gets two excellent titles, although both fall a bit on the harder end of the spectrum. XCom 2 will test your strategic thinking, while Trials Fusion will see how many time's you're willing to retry landing a motorcycle.

The PS3 and Vita offerings are less exciting, but hey - they're still there for the time being. You can see them in the full list below:

XCOM 2 (PS4)
Trials Fusion (PS4)
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier (PS3)
Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition (PS3)
Squares (PS Vita)
Atomic Ninjas (PS Vita)

