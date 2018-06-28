PlayStation Plus July games include Absolver, Rayman 3

Last month was pretty cool... perhaps it was too much to expect it to maintain itself throughout the winter blues.

Oh, alright, maybe that's unfair. Absolver actually looks pretty interesting, and Ken had some nice things to say about it on a previous podcast. And to add to that, Rayman 3 is still a fun platformer, although you'll have to dig out a PS3 to give it a whirl.

As posted on the PlayStation Blog, the other PS4 game is Heavy Rain, a game that I was excited about once, many years ago. That enthusiasm is considerably less now, especially as this is the second David Cage remaster in the lineup in a fairly short stretch of time. Horrible twist aside, however, it is at least better than that last offering.

Those of you who own a Vita may have a reason to boot it up again, though. Just check out the full list below:

Absolver (PS4)

Heavy Rain (PS4)

Rayman 3 HD (PS3)

Extreme Exorcism (PS3)

Space Overlords (PS Vita + PS4)

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma (PS Vita)