PlayStation Plus January games include Deus Ex, Batman

It would seem that Sony sneakily announced the next PS+ games while everyone was distracted with Christmas dinner leftovers and Boxing Day sales.

We were pretty direct about thinking that December was a bit of a dud month for PS Plus subscribers. The headliners were a PS3 remaster and Kung Fu Panda, after all.

Things are a little different this time around, though. The PS4 headliners are two very solid games, although we can't help but feel a but sad about the inclusion of Deus Ex Mankind Divided as it really does go to confirm (again) that the series is on the back-burner now. It's absolutely worth giving it a go if you don't have it already (which you likely don't), as is the Telltale Batman series, technical stuttering and all.

As for PS3 and Vita, the full list is below:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4)

StarBlood Arena (PS Plus bonus – PS VR required)

That’s You! (PS Plus bonus – PlayLink)

Sacred 3 (PS3)

Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS3)

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (PS Vita)

Uncanny Valley (PS Vita & PS4)