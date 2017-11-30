PlayStation Plus December games include Darksiders 2, Syberia

Darksiders is pretty good, but one can only assume that Sony assumes we all already bought everything we really want to play.

A little bit last-gen, a little bit movie license this coming month, it would seem. We're not sure who, exactly, is asking for Kung Fu Panda in their games line-up, but it seems we're getting it regardless.

No real point in pretending that this competes with the sort of stuff we were getting over the winter - it doesn't. So much so that we went and included one of the PS3 titles in the form of the Syberia Collection in the header.

Still, as already stated, Darksiders 2 isn't bad, even though you may have already picked it up for pocket change back when it was all bundled up earlier this year.

Full list of games below:

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of the Legendary Legends (PS4)

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PS Plus bonus – PS VR Required)

That’s You! (PS Plus bonus – PlayLink)

Xblaze Lost: Memories (PS3)

Syberia Collection (PS3)

Forma 8 (PS Vita & PS4)

Wanted Corp (PS Vita)