PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on mobile looks... explodey

By
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on mobile looks... explodey

And also features boat combat and maybe a destroyer?!?

Epic shooter PUBG has dominated PC sales charts all year, and will be hitting Xbox One on December 12. But the game's not limited to just PCs and consoles - a trailer for the mobile version of the game popped up over the weekend, and... it's got some interesting stuff.

The basic gameplay looks almost identical - drop from a plane, loot gear and weapons, fight to be the last man or woman standing.

But it also features some interesting things that haven't been included in the PC or console versions. Boats, for instance, mount heavy machine guns, making for a whole new layer of aquatic warfare, and the map seems to feature a lot more destructible - and explosive - terrain. 

The game's launching first in China, but will no doubt roll out to the rest of the world eventually.

Tags:
gaming mobile mobile version news playerunknowns battlegrounds pubg

Most Read Articles

Wolfenstein II-themed protest planned for Milo Yiannopoulos event

Wolfenstein II-themed protest planned for Milo Yiannopoulos event
EA loses billions in stock value after loot box debacles

EA loses billions in stock value after loot box debacles
9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores

9th-gen Intel Core i CPUs to feature up to eight cores
Ryzen 5 2500U notebook benchmarks revealed

Ryzen 5 2500U notebook benchmarks revealed
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?