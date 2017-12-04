PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on mobile looks... explodey

And also features boat combat and maybe a destroyer?!?

Epic shooter PUBG has dominated PC sales charts all year, and will be hitting Xbox One on December 12. But the game's not limited to just PCs and consoles - a trailer for the mobile version of the game popped up over the weekend, and... it's got some interesting stuff.

The basic gameplay looks almost identical - drop from a plane, loot gear and weapons, fight to be the last man or woman standing.

But it also features some interesting things that haven't been included in the PC or console versions. Boats, for instance, mount heavy machine guns, making for a whole new layer of aquatic warfare, and the map seems to feature a lot more destructible - and explosive - terrain.

The game's launching first in China, but will no doubt roll out to the rest of the world eventually.