Pixel 3 XL unboxed in YouTube video

Google set to unveil Pixel 3 in October but its already been shown in detail in two and a half minute YouTube video.

Google may not have much of its Pixel 3 left to unveil in October after an unboxing video was posted on YouTube.

The phone has been allegedly released on the Ukrainian black market, for $US2,000 a piece according to 9to5Google.

A new video, posted by In DIGI, offers a detailed look a5 the larger version of the device from all angles, and also confirms previous reports of the in-box accessories.

The Pixel 3 XL has a similar design to previous models, with the leaked video revealing a black model with a white all-glass back with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and single-lens rear camera. There's also a wide notch at the top of the screen and Android 9 OS.

In the box, the device will come with a set of USB-C pixel earbuds, a USB-C to headphone socket adaptor and USB-C 'Quick Switch Adaptor'.

This is the latest leak of Google's Pixel 3 XL to show the device in detail. The video had more than 200,000 views at the time of writing and, if accurate, leaves little of the device to be introduced by Google in October.

There is some consolation for Google, as the regular-sized Pixel 3 has not had the same leaks and is largely unseen, giving the tech giant something to showcase in October, provide it's not merely a smaller version of the XL.