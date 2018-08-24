Pixel 3 XL review leaked by Russian site

The authors claim to have sourced a Pixel 3 XL, which has to be officially announced.

A Russian website has posted what it claims is a review of Google's yet to be announced Pixel 3 XL smartphone which, if true, would be a major embarrassment for the company.

The review is still live on mobile-review.com at the time of writing, complete with pictures of the device powered on, the accessories it comes with, and size comparison shots with other leading smartphones.

According to the authors, an "anonymous well-wisher" contacted a group of reviewers in August offering to supply them with Pixel 3 XL devices free of charge and without any conditions attached.

They also claim that what was sent was a prototype device that's normally supplied internally to Google developers, so it lacked the flashy packaging you might expect at launch but otherwise contained all the expected accessories, including the charger, USB cables and headphones.

The build quality is said to be at an early development stage, as there are visible "gaps between the panels", however, the reviewers note the plastic edges "protrude against the glass" which gives it an unusual look and feel.

Comparison images show that the Pixel 3 XL is roughly the same size and shape as the Huawei P20 Pro, and it features the same notch style championed by Apple, although it takes up significantly more space at the top of the device.

The prototype apparently runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 64GB of internal memory and 4GB RAM, although this is said to be the basic model. The images also show the device running on Android Pie 9.0.

The review's author believes the devices were leaked by a disgruntled Google employee, possibly in an effort to get Google to change the way it was designing its smartphones based on the resulting community blowback.

Google had yet to respond to our request for comment at the time of publication.