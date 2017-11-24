Pip is a Pi-powered handheld console that wants to bring coding to the masses

Switch to Pi.

Older readers may remember a halcyon age of mucking about with home computers like the ZX Spectrum, before games systems became sealed units. Pip (from £50) is a love letter to Britain’s tinkerer past, in encouraging kids and adults alike to play games, but then tear them to pieces and figure out how to make them their own. Although it looks like a cheap Switch knock-off, the Pip’s a Pi-powered unit.

You can learn, invent, code, and – most importantly – use the PipHAT add-on to control a game of Space Invaders using electric paint and a banana. Try doing that with your Nintendo console.