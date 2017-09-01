pCloud wants to be your lifelong partner

The cloud service now offers lifetime plans alongside public folders.

pCloud has announced the launch of its lifetime plans, which would mean a customer can use the service for as long as they like for a single upfront payment.

Available as a 500GB plan for $US125 or 2TB for $US250, pCloud's lifetime plans offer a huge discount compared to their respective costs of $US480 and $US980 over a 10-year period.

"The introduction of the Lifetime plan is something that no other company in the cloud storage market has done before," the company explained.

"It gives users the chance to invest in a secure storage solution and eliminate the risk of losing their files to external drives, which have an average lifespan of around 5 years."

The other notable announcement from pCloud is the introduction of public folders that means customers can link to their assets hosted on the cloud platform, allowing them to host content in the public arena from their storage, such as images or videos without the hassle of using an FTP.

Unlike other cloud storage solutions such as Google Drive or Dropbox, pCloud doesn't take up space on your computer if you want to use the native app, but instead it acts as a virtual external storage device, with users able to access their files and folders whenever they like.

It thinks this method is the best solution because by acting like an external hard drive, you can access your files and folders at all times without the worry of losing your data if the hard drive is stolen.

"[Hard drives] cost hundreds of dollars and have a 20% chance of breaking down in the first year, not to mention the risk of being stolen," pCloud added. "The cost of recovering information on an external hard drive is extremely high, and can often exceed $US1,000."

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk