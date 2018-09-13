PC & Tech Authority and APC magazine are merging!

Australia's two favourite PC mags are joining forces

As you may have recently read, nextmedia's consumer gaming and tech titles – including PC & Tech Authority, PC PowerPlay and Hyper – have been acquired by Future Publishing Australia.

Following this acquisition, PC & Tech Authority will be merging with Australia’s biggest and longest running computing and technology magazine – APC.

The final edition of PC & Tech Authority will be issue 251 (October 2018), on sale from 10 September 2018.

PC PowerPlay magazine will continue to be published, and you can subscribe or renew your PCPP subscription here.

If you've reached this page looking for PC & Tech Authority subscriptions and wish to take up a new subscription to APC instead, please visit Future's online subscription portal, or phone our subscription provider CRM on (02) 8227 6486.

If you are a current PC & Tech Authority subscriber, you should have already received a direct communication regarding your subscription and the options you have for continuing it – by default, you will be migrated to an APC subscription and will also have one FREE bonus issue of APC added to the end of your current subscription. If by chance you already subscribe to APC, we will extend that subscription issue-for-issue to continue uninterrupted.

To discuss additional options around this offer, please contact our subscription provider CRM on (02) 8227 6486 by 26 September 2018.

Many thanks,

The PC & Tech Authority and APC teams