Paizo's Starfinder RPG becomes its fasting selling game ever

Looks like a lot of people wanted to play Dungeons & Dragons in space!

Pathfinder is one of pen and paper gaming's great success stories. It took Wizards of the Coast's 3.5 Edition of Dungeons & Dragons, made some tweaks and rules and changes, and then created a rich and complex world to adventure in. Paizo, the game's publisher, also supported the game with a raft of updates, expansions, and adventures, making it one of the biggest and most complete gaming lines available today. So what do you do next?

You take your game into space, of course!

Paizo finally released its long-awaited Starfinder RPG at Gencon last month - though I understand it's only recently made it into Australia stores - and already it's been a massive success. It has in fact outsold every other Paizo release, and the entire line of books and accessories is all listed as on backorder on the company's online store (you can still get any PDF products). But there are still stocks in stores - Good Games Town Hall has some, for instance.

“The response to Starfinder has been truly incredible,” says James Sutter, Starfinder’s creative director, said in a recent release. “From the fans on social media to distributors, from local game stores to the reviews, the enthusiasm for Starfinder has carried forward past Gen Con, and it’s deeply gratifying to see so many people enjoying it!”

Starfinder may build on its Pathfinder roots, but it's more than just elves and orcs with laser guns. Here's the official spiel: