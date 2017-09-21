Overwatch League's first season is finally dated

Activision-Blizzard dates the start of Overwatch League's first season.

Overwatch League has finally been dated. Starting from 10 January 2018, the first season of Activision-Blizzard's new take on the eSports tournament kicks off.

Blizzard also announced that an Overwatch League preseason would start of the league from 6 December with a series of exhibition matches between the 12 teams in the league. Playoffs are scheduled to take place in July – meaning Overwatch League's first season could be the eSport highlight of next summer.

During the announcement, Bilzzard CEO Mike Morhaime also confirmed the final three teams joining the league. As ESPN had reported just last week, Comcast Spectator in Philadelphia, Team Envy in Dallas and OpTic Gaming in Houston take the final three slots.

“With the first 12 teams in place, we’re now just a few short months away from the inaugural season of the Overwatch League,” said Morhaime. “This is a huge milestone for the league. We can’t wait for the action to get underway and to see some of the top competitive Overwatch players in the world facing off to become the first-ever Overwatch League champions.”