Overwatch League snaps up two more teams ahead of October's Season One kick-off

Activision-Blizzard gears up for its first Overwatch League season with two more team signings.

Overwatch League has picked up another two teams for its roster, leaving just one more team slot left until its first season kicks off. The next two teams to join the other global Overwatch League teams are Houston and Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's team is headed up by Philadelphia Flyers owner Comcast Spectacor. Houston is led by OpTic Gaming in collaboration with Texas Rangers co-owner Neil Leibman. Just as with all the other teams in the Overwatch League, these two are backed by current titans in "traditional" sports spheres.

With just one more team left to sign, ESPN reports that Blizzard is in talks with Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wesley Edens for the Chicago slot. Currently no deal has been finalised, and the team location is subject to change, but either way his team will be operated under the FlyQuest eSports franchise he owns.