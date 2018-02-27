Oh, hey - that Yakuza 6 demo is now out

Go grab it from that Australian PSN and... become converted?

A while ago, we reported that Yakuza 6 had been delayed to a beguiling date that is frightfully close to God of War. To help compensate, Sega decided to put up a demo at the end of February.

Well, it's late February right now and the demo is up for the picking from the Aussie PlayStation Store. It's an odd thing to care about, mind - demos in themselves kind of feel like a relic from a bygone era -, but Yakuza 0 was something of a surprise hit last year, and saw the series talked about in the West more than it ever has been.

Hands on with Yakuza 6 at TGS some good time back showed it looking mighty impressive, a true current gen title with all the quirkiness wrapped around a puppy-saving gangster story that you could hope for. We're inclined to suggest that while series fans may be the most eager to play this slice, it's mostly a smart move by Sega as it should really benefit all of those who heard the buzz that kept growing last year and are wondering if it's really something they can appreciate.

In any case, Yakuza 0 was a ripping title, possibly the best in the series, so we're very keen to see how the latest title stacks up.