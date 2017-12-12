Of course there’s a Pikachu wireless charger now, and you probably want it

Thunder Shock your iPhone.

Everyone knows that, in order to be the very best (like no one ever was), you need a fully charged smartphone. Without them we have to take a leap of faith with restaurants, do arithmetic in our heads, and *shudder* ask people for directions.

Luckily, there’s one Pokemon that has more electricity than it knows what to do with, and it’ll re-juice your dead phone in no time. Teknfun’s wireless Pikachu charger is definitely more eye-catching than most of the Qi chargers we’ve seen. Its cheeks even light up when a device is placed on the pad. We don’t know if the product actually supports the popular charging standard, but it's said to be compatible with iPhone 8, X and Samsung phones. Always the multi-talented Pokemon, Pikachu also has three additional USB ports so you can charge ‘em all.

Sadly, the device is sold out on GameStop’s US site at the moment, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it hop over the pond at some point.