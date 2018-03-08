Oculus overtakes HTC in key market

Steam Hardware Survey indicates that the Rift has surpassed the Vive.

The Oculus Rift has surpassed its primary rival the HTC Vive in one of its biggest markets, new figures have indicated.

February's Steam Hardware Survey - a monthly opt-in survey conducted by digital gaming platform Steam to determine what components and peripherals its customers are using - shows that the Oculus Rift has pulled ahead of the HTC Vive in terms of popularity for the first time ever.

The race between the two devices is still incredibly close - the Rift is now used by 47.3% of Steam's VR users, compared to 45.3% using the Vive. But this marks the first time since both headsets launched that the Rift has overtaken Vive among Steam's users, though it has been the culmination of a reasonably steady growth in popularity for Oculus's flagship product.

This survey is far from a concrete indication of sales performance, as it measures only the number of headsets that are in use among Steam's PC gaming community. This is, however, an overwhelmingly large portion of both devices' overall markets, and provides a good benchmark as to the relative popularity of both headsets - especially as neither company release official sales figures for their devices.

The main factor in the Rift's growing market share is likely to be its relative value when compared to the Vive, as the Rift is still significantly cheaper than its main rival.

The Windows Mixed Reality segment has also made minor gains, with a market share of 5.36% according to Steam's figures.