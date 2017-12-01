Nissan unveils six Star Wars-themed cars at LA Motor Show ahead of The Last Jedi release date

Nissan has unveiled six Star Wars-inspired concept vehicles in partnership with Lucasfilm at the LA Motor Show ahead of the sci-fi franchise's upcoming release The Last Jedi.

First up is the Altima saloon, inspired by the Special Forces TIE Fighter used by the First Order's elite Special Forces in the movie. The TIE Fighter's front design can be seen on the Altima's front windscreen, and in the matte black paint scheme with its red camouflage stripe on the left side. The wheels also get a TIE Fighter makeover.

The bigger Nissan Maxima saloon has had a look inspired by character Kylo Ren's facemask. The black and silver paintjob complements the V-shaped design at the front, which is made using a single block of milled aluminium. Nissan has also curated a separate Maxima resembling Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer, which makes its Star Wars debut in The Last Jedi film.

A third Maxima was showcased at the Los Angeles Convention Centre based on Star Wars character Captain Phasma. The front bumper and bonnet is replaced by high-gloss silver 'armour' made from aluminium, while the silver colour scheme continues along the bottom of the saloon. Black paint bathes the top of the car with a red accent line running through the middle.

Next up is the Nissan Rogue, which uses Poe Dameron's X-wing, part of the New Republic Starfleet, for inspiration. The thrusters and four laser cannons can be seen along the side of the crossover SUV, which is fitted with rugged off-road tyres.

Finally, the Rogue Sport gets an A-wing-inspired look, painted in a two-tone white and blue paintjob. The wheels have also been painted blue, while the thrusters seen in The Last Jedi make an appearance behind the rear doors.

The impressive exhibition is part of Nissan's LA Motor Show stand and designed to promote Star Wars: The Last Jedi.