Nintendo Switch Online is finally happening

Nintendo Switch's online system is finally coming in 2018 after missing it's intended late 2017 launch.

After having been pushed back due to not being ready for rollout, Nintendo has finally announced that we can expect Nintendo Switch Online to land in September 2018.

#NintendoSwitch Online will launch in September 2018! pic.twitter.com/h3Rpeyymsx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018

Details around what Nintendo Switch Online is are still relatively scant, but it'll work in a similar way to Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus. For an annual fee of AU$29.95, you'll get access to the same online play you've been having for free since launch along with a smattering of other features – some of which are still unconfirmed.

We already know that anyone who pays for Nintendo Switch Online will be given access to classic games from Nintendo's back catalogue reworked for online play and made to take advantage of Switch's multiplayer features.

Nintendo has also said that anyone signed up to Nintendo Switch Online will also gain access to exclusive discounts on digital games via the eShop. It's currently not known how this will work, but expect a members-only area of the eShop to appear shortly after launch.

If you're worried about how many people will actually be playing with their Nintendo Switch online, don't. In Nintendo's latest earning's call, the Japanese giant revealed that the Nintendo Switch had shot past the lifetime sales of Wii U within the space of ten months, reaching nearly 15 million units.

By the time Nintendo Switch Online launches in September 2018, it's likely Nintendo could actually be closer to 30 million units, especially if its family-friendly Nintendo Labo creations strike a chord.